TN Govt Announces Rs. 1 Lakh for Elephant Caretakers

The Tamil Government on Wednesday announced to provide Rs. 1 lakh each from CM Relief Fund for all elephant caretakers in the state as a token of appreciation.

This comes after the documentary movie ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ bagged an Oscar at 95th Academy Awards which is set at Mudumalai Theppakadu Elephant camp.

As many as 91 elephant caretakers in the two camps, Theppakkad and Kozhikamuthi Elephant Camps, of the state will receive the money.

Meanwhile, Rs. 9.1 crore has been allotted to build homes for mahouts and Rs. 5 crore to develop ‘Elephant Camp’ in Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

Moreover, a sum amount of Rs. 8 crores allotted for a new elephant camp with basic facilities to be built at Coimbatore Chavadi.

It may be mentioned that the documentary had beat the movies nominated for the award which were 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' and bagged the Academy Award.

Expressing her joy over winning the Oscar, Guneet Monga took to Twitter and wrote, "We just win the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering."

The plot of the film revolves around a family who adopted two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

This is the second time Guneet Monga bought the Academy Award to India.