TN Illicit Liquor Tragedy: Kamal Haasan Advocates Responsible Drinking Approach

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party chief Kamal Haasan visited the victims of the devastating Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy, which has claimed the lives of 56 individuals. Addressing the aftermath, Haasan stressed the importance of responsible drinking, advocating for moderation and occasional consumption.
"These victims must realize they have exceeded their limits and been negligent. They need to be vigilant and take care of their health," Haasan remarked during his visit, also calling for the establishment of psychiatric counseling centers to support the affected families.
The tragedy unfolded with a significant number of admissions to hospitals across Tamil Nadu, where most casualties occurred at Kallakurichi Medical College. In response, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has initiated a judicial inquiry, led by retired Madras High Court judge Justice B Gokuldas, to investigate the incident thoroughly.
Stalin also announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of each deceased victim, with ₹50,000 allocated for those currently receiving medical treatment. The government's swift response underscores the seriousness of the issue and aims to provide necessary support to the affected communities.
BJP Raises Concerns Over Opposition Silence
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra questioned the silence of leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, regarding the tragedy. Patra expressed surprise and concern over the lack of response from prominent political figures during such a significant crisis.
With over 216 patients admitted across multiple hospitals in Tamil Nadu, the incident has raised broader concerns about illicit alcohol consumption and its consequences. The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with bootleg liquor and the urgent need for stricter enforcement measures and public awareness campaigns nationwide.
As investigations continue and the state government works to provide relief and justice to the victims, the Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy remains a focal point in discussions on public health and safety in India.