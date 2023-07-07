Tomatoes No More an Ingredient of McDonald’s Meal | Read Why

Fast food major McDonald’s have eliminated use of tomatoes in burgers and wraps across different locations of India, reports said on Friday.
This move comes after prices of tomatoes spiked across the country due to several factors. Unfavorable weather conditions including heavy rainfall in tomato-growing areas of the country adversely affected the transportation and distribution of the vegetable, hence leading to a steep increase in its prices.
As per sources, the highest value of tomatoes has reached Rs 160 per kilogram, with wholesale prices surging by 288 percent. As a result of this, the consumption of the veggie by customers has also decreased.
An official statement issued by McDonald’s India on Friday said that it is dropping tomatoes from its menu due to a “temporary” issue. The statement also said that the fast food chain is “constrained to serve tomatoes” in its menu items due to “seasonal issues” in procurement.
Amidst this fiasco, a notice displayed at the outlet by Connaught Plaza Restaurants read, “We are ever committed to serve you the best food with the best of ingredients. Despite our best efforts, we are no able to get adequate quantities of tomatoes which pass our world class stringent quality checks. Hence for the time being, we are forced to serve you products without tomatoes. Rest assured; we are working to get the tomato supplies back.”