Top Militant Apprehended In Manipur

A top militant was arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district, the Assam Rifles said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles, Territorial Army and Manipur Police nabbed the chief of militant group United Tribal Revolutionary Army (UTRA) from Dampi village on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

A .22 pistol with seven live bullets, a Chinese hand grenade and a mobile phone were seized from him, it said.

He was handed over to the police for further investigation, it added.

(With Inputs from PTI)

