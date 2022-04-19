Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Passing Away Of Newborn Son

Football star and current Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez on Monday announced the passing away of their newborn son.

Ronaldo had announced in October last year that they were expecting twins. The forward had taken to Twitter to announce the birth of a baby girl.

In a jointly signed statement released on social media, the couple wrote, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,” the note further read.