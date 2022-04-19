Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Passing Away Of Newborn Son

Football star and current Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez on Monday announced the passing away of their newborn son.
Ronaldo had announced in October last year that they were expecting twins. The forward had taken to Twitter to announce the birth of a baby girl.
In a jointly signed statement released on social media, the couple wrote, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”
"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,” the note further read.
It added, “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”
The couple had met when Ronaldo played for Real Madrid and have a four-year-old daughter together. Ronaldo has three other children from earlier partners.
Reacting to the news, Manchester United tweeted, “Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”
Former club Real Madrid also posted on its club website which read, “its President and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of one of the children that our beloved Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting. Real Madrid joins the grief of the whole family and wants to show them all our love and affection.