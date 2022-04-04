Total Abolition Of AFSPA Will Take Time: Nagaland CM

The government of Nagaland on Monday organised a consultative meeting with Tribal Hohos and organizations at the Rhododendron Hall in Chumoukedima.

The Chief Secretary of Nagaland, J Alam welcomed the members and briefed them that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) was removed from certain areas of Nagaland after almost three decades.

AFSPA has been completely removed in three districts and partially removed in four districts of the state. Alam expressed hope that further progress will happen in the days to come.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that all the stakeholders had appealed to abolish the draconian law and the Central government has finally heard the appeals from the people.

The Nagaland government had formed a 22 member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident in Oting in which civilians were gunned down by security forces in a case of mistaken identity, said Rio.

He congratulated the members of the SIT for their quick action in conducting the investigation and submitting preliminary reports. The contents of the report will be made public once it is submitted and a case is filed.

The CM added that the Centre had also formed its SIT and they have also submitted their report. He said that the total abolition of AFSPA from the state may take some time but the partial abolition is a test. The law may be reinstated if law and order is not maintained during this crucial period, Rio added.

The Nagaland CM also appealed for co-operation with the government to ensure that no such incidents happened. He appealed to all the stakeholders to seriously think about how to maintain law and order in the state.