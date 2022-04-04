Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill Passed In Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha passed a bill that sought to make criminal investigation a speedy process and increase the rate of conviction on Monday.

The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 was passed following a reply by Union home minister Amit Shah today with opposition members demanding that the bill should be referred to a standing committee.

Shah said that those citing human rights violations should also think of the human rights of victims of heinous crimes like rape, reported ANI.

He said, “They only worry about rapists, looters...But the Centre does worry about the human rights of law-abiding citizens.”

The bill provides legal sanctions for taking appropriate body measurements of persons who are required to give such measurements to “make the investigation of crime more efficient and expeditious”. If passed as a law, it will replace the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920.