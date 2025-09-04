Total Lunar Eclipse to Dazzle Sky on Sep 7-8, 2025; Fully Visible Across India

There will be a total lunar eclipse on the night of September 7-8, 2025. The event will be totally visible over India and thus is an unusual phenomenon for the sky gazers and the Astronomy enthusiasts.

According to the Positional Astronomical Centre, Kolkata, under the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the eclipse will start in the penumbra on the late night of September 7 and go on well into the morning of September 8.

The umbral phase of the eclipse is considered to begin at 9:57 PM on September 7 and end at 1:27 AM on September 8.

The totality—when the Moon is fully within Earth's shadow—will last from 11:00 PM on September 7 to 12:23 AM on September 8, a duration of 1 hour and 23 minutes.

The eclipse overall will last for 3 hours and 30 minutes with a magnitude of 1.368," the Positional Astronomical Centre said in a press release.

Worldwide, the eclipse is observed in regions of Antarctica, the western Pacific Ocean, Australasia, Asia, the Indian Ocean, Europe, and the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

It can be stated that a lunar eclipse takes place during the full moon, when the Earth directly positions itself between the Sun and Moon. If the whole of the Moon moves through Earth's umbral shadow, it is a total lunar eclipse.

For India, the last lunar eclipse was a partial eclipse on October 28, 2023, and the next lunar eclipse seen from the country will also be a total lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026, informed the Positional Astronomical Centre.

The eclipse can be observed safely with the naked eye or through binoculars, offering a stunning sight as the Moon transforms into a deep reddish hue during totality.

