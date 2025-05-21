Toxic Fruits on Your Plate? FSSAI Launches Crackdown on Illegal Ripening Agents

In a bid to ensure safer fruits for consumers, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a nationwide alert urging all States and Union Territories to intensify inspections and launch special enforcement drives against the illegal use of hazardous fruit ripening agents and synthetic colouring.

Raising serious concerns over the continued use of banned substances like calcium carbide—infamously known as "masala"—FSSAI has directed Food Safety Commissioners and Regional Directors to keep strict surveillance over fruit markets and mandis. The agency stressed that any traces of calcium carbide found in storage facilities or near fruit consignments will be treated as circumstantial evidence, inviting prosecution under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006.

Health Hazard in Disguise

Calcium carbide, strictly prohibited under the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, is commonly used for quick ripening of fruits. But the shortcut comes with a cost—this chemical is linked to mouth ulcers, gastric issues, and is known for its carcinogenic properties.

Adding to the concern, FSSAI has identified instances where Food Business Operators (FBOs) are dipping bananas and other fruits directly into ethephon solution—a practice that flouts safety regulations. While ethephon can be used to generate ethylene gas for ripening, it must only be done following strict protocols.

Guidelines in Place, Safety Non-Negotiable

To promote safe practices, FSSAI has shared a detailed guidance document—"Artificial Ripening of Fruits - Ethylene Gas: A Safe Fruit Ripener"—outlining Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for using ethylene gas. The SOPs cover everything from approved methods to safety precautions, including chamber requirements, application protocols, and post-treatment handling.

The Authority has warned that any violation of these norms will attract strict penal action. It also called upon all stakeholders—from FBOs to consumers—to stay vigilant and ensure only safe, legally compliant fruits enter the market.

