Tragedy at Mata Jagran Event: 1 Dead, 17 Injured in Delhi Platform Collapse

In a tragic incident in Delhi, one person died and 17 others were injured when a platform, constructed of wood and iron frame, collapsed at a Mata Jagran event at Mahant Parisar, Kalkaji Mandir.
The incident occurred on the intervening night of January 27-28.
The event was held without official permission, but law enforcement had deployed sufficient staff to maintain law and order due to the large gathering of around 1500-1600 people. Following the incident, a crime team visited the spot for investigation. The condition of the injured is reported to be stable, although a few have suffered fractures.
A case under sections 337, 304A, and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is being registered against the organisers, according to the Delhi Police.