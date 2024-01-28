National

Tragedy at Mata Jagran Event: 1 Dead, 17 Injured in Delhi Platform Collapse

The incident occurred on the intervening night of January 27-28.
In a tragic incident in Delhi, one person died and 17 others were injured when a platform, constructed of wood and iron frame, collapsed at a Mata Jagran event at Mahant Parisar, Kalkaji Mandir.

The event was held without official permission, but law enforcement had deployed sufficient staff to maintain law and order due to the large gathering of around 1500-1600 people. Following the incident, a crime team visited the spot for investigation. The condition of the injured is reported to be stable, although a few have suffered fractures.

A case under sections 337, 304A, and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is being registered against the organisers, according to the Delhi Police.

