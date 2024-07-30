Tragedy in Wayanad: 19 Killed in Landslides, Hundreds Trapped

At least 19 people have lost their lives following massive landslides in the hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district on Tuesday morning.
The landslides struck Meppadi, Mundakkai Town, and Chooral Mala, leaving hundreds of people feared trapped.
Kerala's Revenue Minister K Rajan initially confirmed that eight fatalities were reported, with the number later rising to 19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on social media, stating, “My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured.” He also assured Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of "all possible help" in managing the crisis.
Former Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, voiced his profound anguish over the situation, stating he will reach out to Union ministers to request all possible assistance for Wayanad.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that all government agencies are actively engaged in the rescue operations. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) reported the deployment of Fireforce and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to the affected areas, with an additional NDRF team en route. Additionally, two teams from the Kannur Defence Security Corps have been directed to assist in the rescue efforts.
The situation remains critical as rescue operations continue to search for survivors.