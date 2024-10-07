Tragedy Strikes IAF Air Show in Chennai; 3 Dead, Several Hospitalized

At least three spectators attending the air show of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Chennai's iconic Marine Beach on Sunday have tragically lost their lives, reports emerged.
One victim was declared dead on arrival at Royapettah Government Hospital, while another reportedly suffered a fatal sunstroke while riding his bike. Further, several peple have been hospitalized.
According to reports, despite knowing fully well that more than 1.5 million people were expected to attend the event show on the scenic shores of Marina Beach, the Chennai City Police and Chennai Traffic Police did not make suitable arrangements to handle such a footfall and their smooth entry, exit.
The Indian Air Force had aggressively promoted the event, aiming to set a Limca Book of World Record by attracting a crowd of 15 lakh spectators.
Before the event, large-scale traffic diversions and parking regulations were put in place, and everything appeared smooth. But as the 11 am air show approached, the crowd swelled to overwhelming numbers. Elevated MRTS railway stations along Marina Beach road became overcrowded, and chaos ensued after the event when thousands of people tried to leave the area simultaneously.
The roads, especially Beach Road, were packed with vehicles, with two-wheelers and cars stuck in both directions for more than two hours due to a lack of effective police control. Despite the deployment of 6,500 police officers and 1,500 home guards, traffic mismanagement left many stranded and contributed to the tragedy.