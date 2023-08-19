National

Tragic Accident In Ladakh Claims Lives of Nine Indian Army Soldiers

The troops, en route from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh, suffered fatalities, while several others sustained injuries.
A tragic accident near Kyari town in Ladakh has claimed the lives of nine Indian Army soldiers, with their vehicle plunging into a gorge just 7 km away from the destination.

The incident has left many troops wounded, and more details are awaited as the investigation unfolds.

The Indian Army community mourns the loss of these brave soldiers and extends sympathies to their families and colleagues affected by this heartbreaking incident.

