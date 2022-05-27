7 Army Jawans Killed In Ladakh Road Accident

In a tragic incident, as many as seven jawans of the Indian Army were killed in a road accident that took place in Ladakh’s Turtuk sector.

Several others have also been grievously injured in the accident, ANI reported.

Around 26 jawans were in the vehicle when it lost control and fell into a river.

"A party of 26 soldiers was moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif. At approximately 9 am, around 25 km from Thoise, the vehicle skidded off the road and fell in Shyok river (to a depth of approximately 50-60 ft), resulting in injuries to all occupants," an army spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to administer medical aid to the injured.

The help of the Indian Air Force will also be sought to shift more serious ones to Western Command, an army official said.

Also Read: 2 Kids Kidnapped in Guwahati