Tragic Collision Between Double-Decker Bus and Car in Uttar Pradesh Claims 7 Lives

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma provided details about the incident, stating, "A double-decker bus going from Raebareli to Delhi collided with a car at around 12:30 a.m. The car was going to Lucknow. There were 60 people on the bus, out of whom four died. Twenty to twenty-five people who were injured have been admitted to the hospital. Three people who were in the car also died. The accident occurred because the car driver fell asleep while driving."