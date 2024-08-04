Tragic Collision Between Double-Decker Bus and Car in Uttar Pradesh Claims 7 Lives

In a tragic accident early Sunday morning, seven people lost their lives in a collision between a double-decker bus and a car in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred around 12:30 a.m. when a bus traveling from Raebareli to Delhi crashed into a car heading to Lucknow. Authorities have attributed the mishap to the car driver’s sleepiness.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma provided details about the incident, stating, "A double-decker bus going from Raebareli to Delhi collided with a car at around 12:30 a.m. The car was going to Lucknow. There were 60 people on the bus, out of whom four died. Twenty to twenty-five people who were injured have been admitted to the hospital. Three people who were in the car also died. The accident occurred because the car driver fell asleep while driving."
SSP Verma also highlighted the government's efforts to ensure that the injured receive the best possible care. "The government is making sure that the best treatment is being given to those admitted. Rescue operations are also underway for the other passengers, and we are making all possible efforts to ensure that everyone else reaches their destinations safely," he added.
This accident comes on the heels of another fatal incident on July 31 in Bareilly district, where three people were killed and one critically injured in a collision between a car and a mini truck in the Mathurapur area. According to Rahul Bhati, Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, "Three youths traveling in a car died on the spot, while another was seriously injured after their vehicle collided with a DCM truck late at night in the Mathurapur area under the CB Ganj police station."
These recent accidents underscore the ongoing concerns about road safety in the region, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and preventive measures to avoid such tragic occurrences.