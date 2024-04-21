Tragic Collision Claims Nine Lives in Rajasthan's Jhalawar District

A devastating collision between a car and a truck in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Sunday morning resulted in the loss of at least nine lives. According to authorities, the victims were returning from a wedding procession when the accident occurred.
Jhalawar Superintendent of Police, Richa Tomar, confirmed that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations, as reported by ANI. The police have also apprehended the individuals responsible for the incident.
Meanwhile, additional information regarding the collision is awaited.
This incident follows a similar tragedy that unfolded in Dudu town on Saturday, where four individuals lost their lives. In this case, a car collided with a motorcycle and a stationary truck. The police revealed that the car's driver attempted to evade the biker but lost control, resulting in the collision with the parked truck.
Three occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene, while the motorcyclist succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital.