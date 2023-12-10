Tragic Collision on Bareilly-Nainital Highway Claims Eight Lives Including Child, Catches Fire

Eight people, including a toddler, were tragically charred to death in a horrifying accident that occurred on Saturday night on the Bareilly-Nainital Highway. The collision involved a dumper and a car.
A burst tire caused the vehicle to collide with an Uttarakhand dumper, resulting in the accident at the Bhojipura police station region of Uttar Pradesh.
According to authorities, the victims were unable to escape the vehicle following the crash because the central locking mechanism was broken.
The victims were going home from a marriage ceremony when the driver lost control of the steering wheel and the car veered into the oncoming lane. The victims were from Dabora village in the district's Bahedi area.
The deceased have been identified as Mohd Irfan, Mohd Arif, Shadab, Asim Ali, Alim Ali, Mohd Ayyub, Munne Ali and Asif.
Those inside the automobile were unable to flee since their vehicle caught fire right away following the collision, but the driver and other passengers in the truck were able to escape.
Local officials launched a rescue operation after citizens quickly notified the police. The fire department pitched in as well, but they were unable to save any lives.
SSP Sushil Chandrabhan Ghule hurried to the scene to assess the situation as soon as he learned about the event.
It was a tragic incident where eight people lost their lives, the SSP stated.
“An automobile and a truck collided, and the car caught fire. Since the automobile was locked, nobody inside could get out. To determine the accident's cause, our field team is conducting a technical inspection,” he added further.
At midnight, the deceased bodies were sent for autopsy.