Tragic Collision on Meerut-Badaun Highway Claims 11 Lives, Injures 26

At least 11 laborers from a Ghaziabad-based firm, en route to their homes for Raksha Bandhan, lost their lives, and 26 others sustained injuries in a tragic accident on the Meerut-Badaun state highway at Salempur in Bulandshahr on Sunday. The fatal collision occurred around 10:30 AM when the pick-up truck, carrying more than 20 laborers, collided head-on with a bus while the latter was attempting to overtake.
According to the District Magistrate of Bulandshahr, Chandra Prakash Singh, "Thirty-seven people were injured -- some critically -- and were shifted to nearby hospitals, where 11 succumbed. They were moved to the district hospital in Bulandshahr and a private health facility in Salempur. Of these, four were referred to another medical centre. Most of the critically hurt suffered head injuries. Their families were informed and bodies sent for post-mortem."
The deceased have been identified as Mukut Singh (35), Deena Nath (45), Brijesh Singh (18), Shishupal (27), Babu Singh (19), Giriraj Singh (26), Omkar Singh (30), Surajpal (35), JP (20), and Mahesh Kumar (21), all residents of Aligarh and Bulandshahr. One victim remains unidentified.
Eyewitnesses recounted the horrific incident, with Dharmendra Singh (19), who lost his father Deena Nath in the accident, describing the impact as so severe that the truck overturned on the road. "The bus hit our vehicle first while overtaking from the other lane. My dad and I were traveling in the pick-up truck. He couldn't survive. We were going home for Raksha Bandhan," he said.
Satish Kumar (30), another laborer, shared his close call with the tragedy, stating that he was initially supposed to travel in the truck but opted to ride a motorcycle with his brother instead. "Some of those from our village who work in the firm had hired the pick-up truck to ferry them home. Others joined them on the way. Most of them are survived by infants and young children," he added.
In response to the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to provide all possible assistance. Minister of State, PWD, Brijesh Singh, who visited the victims and their families, emphasized, "Our priority is to provide proper medical treatment. A report has been sought so that financial assistance can be provided under various state government schemes. Those responsible will not be spared."