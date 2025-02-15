UP: Car Carrying Devotees to Mahakumbh Meets With Fatal Crash; 10 Dead

A major road accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, claiming the lives of ten pilgrims and leaving 19 others injured. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot, took possession of the bodies, and admitted the injured to the hospital.

Collision Between Bolero and Bus on Prayagraj-Mirzapur Highway

The fatal accident took place late Friday night on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur Highway near Meja. A Bolero carrying pilgrims collided head-on with a bus. All ten pilgrims in the Bolero died on the spot. The victims were residents of the Korba district in Chhattisgarh and were travelling to the Mela area for a holy dip at the Sangam.

Meanwhile, 19 passengers aboard the bus sustained injuries. They were returning to Varanasi after taking a dip at the Sangam. The injured have been admitted to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Ramnagar. The bus passengers were from Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh.

Bolero Reportedly at High Speed

According to reports, the tourist bus was moving in its designated lane when the high-speed Bolero crashed into it from the front. Among the deceased were the driver and all nine passengers of the Bolero.

An injured bus passenger, Rodmal, stated that most people on the bus were asleep at the time of the accident. "I was awake and sitting in the cabin when the accident happened. Suddenly, there was a massive collision as the Bolero crashed head-on at high speed," he recalled.

Identification of the Deceased

The deceased Bolero passengers have been identified as Ishwari Prasad Jaiswal, Santosh Soni, Bhagirathi Jaiswal, Somnath, Ajay Banjare, Saurabh Kumar Soni, Ganga Das Verma, Shiva Rajput, Deepak Verma, and Raju Sahu. Their identities were confirmed through Aadhaar cards and mobile numbers found in their pockets.

The police have informed the victims' families, who are now en route from Chhattisgarh. The deceased pilgrims were travelling directly from Chhattisgarh to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh pilgrimage.

