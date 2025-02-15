Jorhat-Majuli Bridge Project Gains Momentum, Assam CM Confirms Progress

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has informed that “swift progress is being made” for the resumption of the stalled Jorhat-Majuli bridge construction, with preparations underway to appoint a new contractor for the project.

Taking to social media, CM Sarma stated, “Swift progress is being made on resumption of work on the Jorhat-Majuli bridge. With decks cleared for the appointment of a new contractor, a meeting to discuss the Revised Cost Estimate will be held on February 28. We're committed to delivering this crucial project at the earliest.”

An official notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) confirmed that a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) under the Chairmanship of the Secretary (Road Transport & Highways) is scheduled for February 28, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

The meeting will discuss the revised cost estimate for “Package II” of the project, which involves the construction of a 6.8 km-long two-lane bridge, along with approach roads, over the Brahmaputra River between Majuli (North Bank) and Jorhat (South Bank) on NH-715K.

Notably, the construction of the Jorhat-Majuli bridge has remained stalled since September 5, 2024. In response to the delay, CM Sarma had earlier written to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, seeking immediate intervention to ensure the project’s timely completion.

The Rs 650 crore Jorhat-Majuli bridge project was sanctioned by MoRTH in August 2021 and is considered a vital infrastructure development initiative for connectivity in Assam.