Tragic Toll From Hooch Tragedy in Bihar Rises to 25

One more individual has succumbed to the effects of consuming spurious liquor in Saran, bringing the total death count to five, according to DGP Alok Raj.
The ongoing crisis, stemming from two separate incidents in Sivan and Saran, has now resulted in a tragic total of 25 fatalities.
DGP Alok Raj confirmed that authorities have arrested 12 individuals linked to the hooch tragedy. Saran Superintendent Kumar Ashish revealed that the substance involved is believed to be industrial spirit, and investigations are underway to uncover both backward and forward linkages in the case.
Ashish stated, "The spirit is being reported as industrial spirit, and we are investigating the backward and forward linkages. Additionally, beat police personnel have been suspended, and the Station House Officer (SHO) along with other personnel are being questioned. If their responses are found unsatisfactory, action will be taken against them. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed."
In a proactive approach, authorities have conducted 250 raids in the district over the past 24 hours, leading to the recovery of 1,650 liters of illicit alcohol.
Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir announced that the families of the deceased will be required to pledge their support for the liquor ban imposed by the state government.
He noted, "The kin of the deceased must pledge that they are in favor of the liquor ban and against liquor consumption. If the post-mortem reports meet the required conditions, an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to each family."
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken a serious approach, conducting a high-level review of the situation. He directed the Secretary of the Prohibition, Excise, and Registration Department to visit the affected areas, gather information, and ensure a thorough investigation is conducted on all aspects of the crisis, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.