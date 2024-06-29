Hooch Thrives In Assam's Golaghat; Authorities Shift Responsibility!

What government officials have to say?

However, the question now is, "Has the ban come into place completely in the district?"

While trying to analyze the current situation of the district regarding the crucial issue, officials of the Excise Department informed Pratidin Time Digital desk that the number of people affected by consumption of spurious liquor in the district has significantly reduced.

Surprisingly, the Health Department officials of the district could not provide us accurate figures of people affected by and currently undergoing treatment due to its consumption. They opined that cases have comparatively diminished.

While speaking to the Excise Department officials, they mentioned that several enforcement activities were conducted after the 2019 tragedy which raised awareness among the people regarding the issue. According to an official, the prime areas where the incident spiked in 2019 were Jogibari and Selengi areas of Golaghat.

“Upon conducting awareness activities and anti-drugs prohibition activities across the district, we have been able to lessen the number of cases. Several enforcement activities were conducted in vulnerable areas like Halmora, Hautoli and Selengi areas, the number of cases has decreased. We have also been able to completely eradicate the menace from Jogibari,” added an official.