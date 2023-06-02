Tragic Train Collision in Odisha's Balasore Leaves 70 Dead Over 350 Injured

A devastating train accident occurred in Balasore, Odisha this evening, resulting in the loss of 70 lives and leaving over 350 individuals injured. The incident took place when a passenger train collided with the derailed coaches of another train, with fears of more casualties as many are believed to be trapped, according to officials.
Adding to the chaos, a third freight train was also involved in the collision, as confirmed by Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena in an interview with NDTV. The mishap unfolded when the Coromandel Express, en route from Kolkata to Chennai, crashed into the derailed coaches of the second train, traveling from Bengaluru to Kolkata, stated Railway Ministry spokesperson Amitabh Sharma during a media briefing.
The two trains involved in the accident have been identified as the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and the 12864 Yashwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express.
Reports indicate that fifteen coaches of the Coromandel Express veered off the tracks, while two coaches of the other train also derailed, amplifying the scale of the tragedy.
Efforts to rescue survivors and provide immediate medical assistance are currently underway, with Odisha Fire Services chief Sudhanshu Sarangi personally overseeing the rescue operations. In preparation for the influx of injured victims, medical colleges and hospitals in and around Balasore have been placed on high alert, and a fleet of 60 ambulances has been mobilized to transport the wounded.