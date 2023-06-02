Tragic Train Collision in Odisha's Balasore Leaves 70 Dead Over 350 Injured

Adding to the chaos, a third freight train was also involved in the collision, as confirmed by Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena in an interview with NDTV. The mishap unfolded when the Coromandel Express, en route from Kolkata to Chennai, crashed into the derailed coaches of the second train, traveling from Bengaluru to Kolkata, stated Railway Ministry spokesperson Amitabh Sharma during a media briefing.