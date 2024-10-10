NFR Announces Revised Timings for Key Trains Starting October 12

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced revised timings for ten trains across its network, effective from October 12, 2024.
This initiative aims to enhance passenger convenience and improve overall punctuality.
Among the revised schedules, Train No. 15910 (Avadh Assam Express), which travels from Lalgarh to Dibrugarh, will now arrive at New Jalpaiguri at 16:40 hours and depart at 16:50 hours, reaching Dibrugarh at 14:05 hours the following day.
Similarly, the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express (Train No. 15904) will arrive at New Jalpaiguri at 08:40 hours and depart at 08:50 hours, arriving in Dibrugarh at 05:20 hours the next day.
Other notable changes include the Vivek Express (Train No. 22503) from Kanniyakumari to Dibrugarh, arriving at Mariani at 16:20 hours and departing at 16:25 hours, with an arrival in Dibrugarh at 20:50 hours on the same day.
The Superfast Express (Train No. 22501) will now arrive at Kishanganj at 19:15 hours and leave at 19:17 hours, reaching New Tinsukia at 16:25 hours the following day.
Additionally, the Donyi Polo Express (Train No. 15818) will arrive at Chaparmukh at 05:55 hours, departing shortly after at 05:57 hours, and reaching Shokhuvi at 09:50 hours the same day.
The Lachit Express (Train No. 15613) will now reach North Lakhimpur at 04:10 hours and leave at 04:15 hours, arriving at Murkongselek at 07:50 hours the same day.
The Rangiya-LEDO Express (Train No. 15967) will arrive at Borhat at 17:31 hours and depart at 17:33 hours, arriving at LEDO at 21:45 hours the same day.
The BG Express (Train No. 15665) will depart from Guwahati at 14:40 hours, reaching Mariani at 23:50 hours that same day. The Nagaland Express (Train No. 15669) will now leave Guwahati at 20:55 hours, arriving in Dibrugarh at 10:40 hours the next day.
Lastly, the Jan Shatabdi Express (Train No. 12067/12068) will now leave Guwahati and Jorhat Town at revised timings of 06:20 and 14:35 hours, respectively, reaching their destinations at 13:05 and 21:20 hours on the same day.
NFR anticipates that these new timings will facilitate better train operations across its network. Passengers are advised to verify train running status and schedules in real-time through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) before commencing their journeys.