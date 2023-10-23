13 Dead, Several Injured as Two Trains Collide in Bangladesh
At least 13 people have been killed and several others injured after two trains collided in Bangladesh, reports said.
The incident reportedly occurred after several carriages of the Egaro Sindhur Express overturned in a crash involving a freight train in Bangladesh's Kishoreganj on Monday.
Rescue operations were initiated right after the incident took place. 13 bodies have been found so far and many other victims were injured, according to SI Mirza Md Mukta of Bhairab Railway Station.
Two passenger trains headed from Kishoreganj to Dhaka and a freight train headed from Chattogram to Dhaka collided with each other at around 4:15 pm, sources said.
“An initial report said that the freight train crashed into the Egaro Sindhur from behind, striking two of the carriages,” said Anowar Hossain, superintendent of Dhaka Railway Police.
Khairul Islam Shobuj, a local reporter, said that he saw rescue workers had recovered around a dozen bodies after cutting open the sides of a carriage.
“The Egaro Sindhur was headed to Dhaka when it was rammed from behind by the freight train,” said Nazmul Islam, general manager of the Bangladesh Railway’s eastern section.
Meanwhile, police and fire services are at work. A rescue train has also been departed from Dhaka, source said.