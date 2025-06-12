Train Derails Near Shivaji Bridge Station: Coach Falls Off Track, No Injuries Reported

A passenger train traveling from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Ghaziabad (Train Number 64419) derailed near Shivaji Bridge station on Wednesday afternoon, causing a temporary disruption in train services. The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 PM, when the fourth coach of the train fell off the tracks.

According to a statement issued by Northern Railway, there were no injuries or casualties reported in the derailment. All passengers onboard the affected coach are safe, and restoration work is currently underway to resume normal rail traffic on the route.

The derailment has led to a temporary suspension of services on the busy corridor connecting Nizamuddin and Ghaziabad. Indian Railways has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, and a dedicated inquiry team has been formed to look into the matter.

This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

