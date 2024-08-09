Train Services Disrupted Due to Derailment at Kumedpur Station in West Bengal

As a result of the derailment, several trains have been affected:

· Cancellation: The Balurghat–Siliguri Junction Intercity Express (Train No. 14563) and the Malda Town–New Jalpaiguri Intercity Express (Train No. 15709), both scheduled to depart on August 9, 2024, have been cancelled.

· Diversion: The Howrah–New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22301), Sabroom–Sealdah Kanchenjungha Express (Train No. 13174), Haldibari–Kolkata Intercity Express (Train No. 12364), Kamakhya–Puri Express (Train No. 15644), and Delhi–Alipurduar Junction Mahananda Express (Train No. 15648) will be diverted via Katihar. Additionally, the Radhikapur–Katihar–Radhikapur Passenger Special (Train No. 05728/05729) will be rerouted via Dandkhora and Mukuria.