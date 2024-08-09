Train Services Disrupted Due to Derailment at Kumedpur Station in West Bengal

A derailment involving a goods train at Kumedpur station in the Katihar division of N.F. Railway at approximately 10:45 AM today has significantly disrupted train services in the New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, and Katihar sections.
As a result of the derailment, several trains have been affected:
· Cancellation: The Balurghat–Siliguri Junction Intercity Express (Train No. 14563) and the Malda Town–New Jalpaiguri Intercity Express (Train No. 15709), both scheduled to depart on August 9, 2024, have been cancelled.
· Diversion: The Howrah–New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22301), Sabroom–Sealdah Kanchenjungha Express (Train No. 13174), Haldibari–Kolkata Intercity Express (Train No. 12364), Kamakhya–Puri Express (Train No. 15644), and Delhi–Alipurduar Junction Mahananda Express (Train No. 15648) will be diverted via Katihar. Additionally, the Radhikapur–Katihar–Radhikapur Passenger Special (Train No. 05728/05729) will be rerouted via Dandkhora and Mukuria.
· Short Termination/Partial Cancellation: The New Jalpaiguri–Malda Town Intercity Express (Train No. 15710) will be short terminated at Khurial, with partial cancellation between Khurial and Malda Town. The Siliguri Junction–Balurghat Intercity Express (Train No. 15464) will be short terminated at Dalkhola, with partial cancellation between Dalkhola and Balurghat. The Siliguri Junction–Malda Court DEMU (Train No. 07520) will be short terminated at Kishanganj, with partial cancellation between Kishanganj and Malda Court. The Malda Court–Siliguri Junction DEMU (Train No. 07519) will be short terminated at Kumedpur Junction, with partial cancellation between Kumedpur Junction and Siliguri Junction.
· Regulation: The Sealdah–Sabroom Kanchenjungha Express (Train No. 13173), Howrah Junction–Radhikapur Kulik Express (Train No. 13053), and Sealdah–Jagiroad AC Special (Train No. 03105) will be regulated at Malda Town.
Passengers are advised to check for updates and plan their travel accordingly.