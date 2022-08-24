NSCKA Leader Injured During Police Shootout In Assam, 6 Other Cadres Arrested

The leader of the newly flouted insurgent group, National Socialist council of Karbi Anglong (NSCKA), was injured during a shootout with police in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday.

The injured cadre has been identified as Pabitra Teron. Six other members of the organization were also arrested, police informed.

According to police, seven boys from the district came together and formed the new organization. Upon receiving information, police acted upon it and nabbed the group after a brief shootout.

Three pistols along with live rounds were seized from their possession police said.

Meanwhile, an investigation to unearth further linkages is on.