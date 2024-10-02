Travel Advisory Issued For Indians Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens, urging them to avoid non-essential travel to Iran due to the rising tensions in the Middle East.
Additionally, Indians currently residing in Iran have been urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant.
In an official statement, the MEA said, "We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in the security situation in the region. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran."
This comes amid escalating tensions in the region after Iran launched an attack on Israel at least 180 missiles fired on Tuesday night.
The night sky above Israel lit up with the orange glow of incoming missiles, as air raid sirens blared and residents scrambled for cover in bomb shelters. Israeli military officials reported that the majority of the missiles were intercepted by air defenses, though several reached central and southern Israel, causing minor injuries.
Israel responded swiftly, vowing retaliation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, "Iran made a big mistake tonight, and it will pay for it."
The missile barrage followed weeks of rising tension between Israel and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group operating in Lebanon. Israeli forces have launched repeated airstrikes targeting Hezbollah leadership, which has been firing rockets into Israel since the Gaza war erupted. In response, Israel announced limited ground operations in southern Lebanon, though Hezbollah denies any large-scale Israeli incursion.