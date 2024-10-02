Iran Fires 180 Missiles Into Israel in Major Escalation; Netanyahu Says "Big Mistake"

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, at least 180 missiles were fired into Israel on Tuesday night. The assault, one of the most significant in recent years, was part of a broader confrontation between Israel and Iran's regional allies, pushing the Middle East closer to a wider conflict.
The night sky above Israel lit up with the orange glow of incoming missiles, as air raid sirens blared and residents scrambled for cover in bomb shelters. Israeli military officials reported that the majority of the missiles were intercepted by air defenses, though several reached central and southern Israel, causing minor injuries.
Israel responded swiftly, vowing retaliation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, "Iran made a big mistake tonight, and it will pay for it."
The missile barrage followed weeks of rising tension between Israel and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group operating in Lebanon. Israeli forces have launched repeated airstrikes targeting Hezbollah leadership, which has been firing rockets into Israel since the Gaza war erupted. In response, Israel announced limited ground operations in southern Lebanon, though Hezbollah denies any large-scale Israeli incursion.
Israel's military revealed that it has been conducting covert operations against Hezbollah for almost a year, focusing on dismantling infrastructure and eliminating high-ranking officials. Israeli Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari confirmed that operations would continue until it is safe for citizens near the Lebanon border to return to their homes.
Hezbollah's acting leader, Naim Kassem, vowed continued rocket fire into Israel unless there is a ceasefire in Gaza. The group is heavily armed, with an arsenal of approximately 150,000 rockets and tens of thousands of trained fighters.
Iran, which supports both Hezbollah and Hamas, claimed responsibility for the missile attack. Tehran stated the launch was in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes that killed key figures, including Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Revolutionary Guard General Abbas Nilforushan. Iran's military warned of more attacks to come, with General Mohammad Bagheri threatening to target Israel's infrastructure if further retaliation occurs.
While Iran and Israel have engaged in a "shadow war" for years, direct confrontations have been rare. Iran, which denies Israeli accusations of developing nuclear weapons, has long been vocal in its opposition to Israel’s existence.
In Washington, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called Iran’s missile strike a “significant escalation,” though he noted U.S. military assistance helped intercept many of the missiles. President Joe Biden reiterated his support for Israel and said his administration was in "active discussion" regarding the appropriate response to Tehran.
The United Nations Security Council has scheduled an emergency session to address the crisis, with concerns growing that the conflict could draw in more regional and global powers.
Israel’s airstrikes and artillery barrages have claimed over 1,000 lives in Lebanon, including civilians, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. European nations have begun evacuating diplomats and citizens from the region, signaling fears that the conflict could spiral out of control.
The Israeli military, for its part, has stated its current focus is on eliminating Hezbollah's immediate threats along the border. “We’re not going to Beirut,” said Rear Adm. Hagari, suggesting that the operation would remain concentrated in southern Lebanon.