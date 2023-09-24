“Treat Children as Human Beings, Not Properties,” Says Miguel Das at ‘The Conclave 2023’

Meanwhile, Dr. Gupta adding on the Guwahati child abuse case said, “I had the opportunity to meet the victims of the abuse and it was appalling. Nobody can ever imagine someone doing such an extent of horror to a child who was less than 10 years old. I could sleep the night after meeting the victims. They were so innocent to whom the couple might have done so many unimaginable things. That gave me the thought of whether we can formulate some law by a severe punishment through which the accused can never come out. No lawyer should be defending them. The kind of gruesome activity they have done to those children is unthinkable under the sun. NCPCR works on whether we can redefine and revisit the laws and formulate in a much better manner.”

Furthermore, referring to NEP 2020 which states to send children to school when they reach the age of three, Mahanta asked for the views from Dr. Sangeeta on what she feels about the criticisms by educationists that claim that it to be a violation of child rights as the place of children should be at home in this tender age. To this, the psychologist said, “No doubt the first school is always the home but we also have to consider how many parents can spend time with their children at home because sending them to school does not mean they are moving them away from home. The concept of kindergarten is different, it is more like a play school. It is a gradual transition from home to school and move into to formal system of education.”

The conclave is being held for two days on September 23 and 24 and has been organized in the national capital with the view that voices from the Northeast are heard in the power corridors of the nation.