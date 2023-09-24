"We Stand With Independent Media But...": Congress On Boycott Call Of 14 News Anchors

Shrinate replied, “I think that’s a decision we took with a lot of pain, because we stand for media and independent media. But media that is going to use you as cannon fodder to serve hatred into your drawing rooms every evening, we don’t want to be a part of that.”

“We are not boycotting channels, we just said we don’t want to engage with these particular anchors because 99.9 % of their shows are Hindu-Muslim…are all polarizing. We don’t want to be served as cannon fodder, it’s a choice that I am making,” she added.