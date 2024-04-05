Treated Water To Bengaluru Stadium For IPL Amid Crisis; NGT Issues Notice

Quoting from the NGT order, it is revealed that approximately 75,000 litres of water per day are required at the stadium during the matches. The report also highlights the severe water shortage in Bengaluru, with a deficit of 500 million liters per day against the actual requirement of 2,600 MLD. Furthermore, it mentions that out of 14,000 borewells in the city, 6,900 have dried up. Despite restrictions on the use of drinking water for various purposes, including car washing and gardening, the tribunal expressed concerns over the large quantity of water being permitted for use in the stadium during matches.