Treated Water To Bengaluru Stadium For IPL Amid Crisis; NGT Issues Notice

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken cognizance of a media report titled "Bengaluru stadium to get treated water supply for IPL matches amid crisis" and issued notices to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and other relevant authorities.
The NGT, headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, initiated suo motu proceedings and impleaded the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate of Bengaluru, and the KSCA as parties in the matter.
In an order dated April 1, 2024, the NGT directed the BWSSB to furnish a detailed report disclosing the quantity and source of water being utilized in the concerned stadium, along with the quality of treated water supplied. The tribunal noted concerns over the stadium's usage of groundwater.
The news item in question pertains to the supply of treated water to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 matches amidst the water crisis in the city. According to the report, the BWSSB, at the request of the KSCA, has permitted the supply of treated water to the stadium from the Cubbon Park Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Quoting from the NGT order, it is revealed that approximately 75,000 litres of water per day are required at the stadium during the matches. The report also highlights the severe water shortage in Bengaluru, with a deficit of 500 million liters per day against the actual requirement of 2,600 MLD. Furthermore, it mentions that out of 14,000 borewells in the city, 6,900 have dried up. Despite restrictions on the use of drinking water for various purposes, including car washing and gardening, the tribunal expressed concerns over the large quantity of water being permitted for use in the stadium during matches.