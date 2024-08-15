National

Trekkers Celebrate Independence Day at Siachen, Praise Indian Army’s Green Initiatives

The trekkers, including members from the Karnataka Mountaineering Association and the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, highlighted the Indian Army’s remarkable efforts in environmental conservation in this harsh and remote terrain.
Trekkers Celebrate Independence Day at Siachen, Praise Indian Army’s Green Initiatives
Trekkers Celebrate Independence Day at Siachen, Praise Indian Army’s Green Initiatives
Pratidin Time

A group of trekkers recently celebrated the 78th Independence Day with troops stationed at the Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield. The trekkers, including members from the Karnataka Mountaineering Association and the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, highlighted the Indian Army’s remarkable efforts in environmental conservation in this harsh and remote terrain.

Supported by the Indian Army and Oxbow Explore, the trek aimed to boost tourism in border areas and provided a unique opportunity for participants, aged 21 to 71, to see how the Army balances its security duties with environmental stewardship. Radio City RJs also joined the trek, interacting with both the trekkers and soldiers.

Environmental Conservation in Extreme Conditions

While environmental initiatives typically focus on more accessible areas, the Indian Army has pioneered green practices in the Siachen Glacier's extreme conditions, a statement from the Indian Army reads.

"The Army has introduced innovative waste management systems, including converting kitchen waste into compost for growing vegetables in greenhouses. This not only reduces waste but also enhances the soldiers' quality of life with fresh produce," it stated.

Green Energy and Sustainable Practices

"The Indian Army’s sustainability efforts extend to energy use. Solar power plants, wind turbines, and fuel cell-based generators have been installed to reduce the carbon footprint of operations. Additionally, the Army transports plastic waste from Siachen to Tamil Nadu for recycling, turning it into usable materials like jackets. Recent infrastructure improvements include 12 SHILA shelters, 25 hybrid solar-wind energy projects, and five hydrogen-based fuel cell generators," the statement added.

Trekkers Celebrate Independence Day at Siachen, Praise Indian Army’s Green Initiatives
Sunita Kejriwal Disappointed Over Absence of Flag Hoisting at Delhi CM's Residence
Indian Army
Trekkers
Siachen Glacier
Independence Day 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
national>>national/trekkers-celebrate-independence-day-at-siachen-praise-indian-armys-green-initiatives
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com