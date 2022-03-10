Trends In Goa Show BJP Leading As Counting Carries On

As counting goes on in Goa, early numbers indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in the state in 20 assembly constituencies, while Congress is leading in 19 seats. Further, Trinamool Congress (TMC) holds lead in five seats.

Exit polls had predicted a hung house scenario in the state with parties preparing for post-polls. The counting of votes for the 40 constituency state began at 8 am on Thursday, polling for which took place on February 14 in a single phase.

More than 300 candidates were in the fray for the 40 constituencies in Goa which saw a multi-cornered battle with BJP, Congress, TMC and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting.

Congress had emerged as the single largest party in 2017 but having won 13 seats, BJP formed the government with the support of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and two independent candidates.