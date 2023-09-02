Tribal Woman Beaten, Paraded Naked By In-Laws & Husband In Rajasthan
In yet another incident of violence against woman, a tribal woman in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district was allegedly beaten and paraded naked by husband and in-laws, the video of which has gone viral on social media.
According to reports, the heinous incident took place on Thursday in the district's Nichalkota village of Pahada Gram Panchayat under Dhariyavad police station limits in the district.
"The matter came to the notice of the police on Friday evening after a video of the incident surfaced online. Shortly after, the district Superintendant of Police, the Inspector-General of Police and the SHO of the police station concerned along with other police personnel immediately reached the village," said Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra.
The victim was married a year ago and it is alleged that she had started living with another man in the village.
Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the accused "will be put behind bars as soon as possible."
Giving details about the incident the DGP said, "The in-laws of the woman committed this heinous crime. They kidnapped her and took her to their village where the incident took place. They were annoyed as she had gone away somewhere else after the marriage."
After the woman was kidnapped, she was beaten up by her husband who also stripped her and paraded her for about one kilometre in the village, the DGP said.
He added, "Some of the women from her in-law's side were also seen involved in the incident and that all the persons accused in the matter would be arrested soon."
Mishra further said that the accused in the case will be arrested soon, adding that CM Gehlot has also given instructions to take strict action against the accused in the incident.
Reacting to the incident Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to platform 'X' and said, "In Pratapgarh district, a video of a woman being stripped naked by her in-laws has surfaced amid a family dispute between her family and her in-laws."
"The Director General of Police has been instructed to send ADG Crime on the spot and take strict action in this matter. There is no place for such criminals in a civilized society. These criminals will be put behind bars as soon as possible and punished after being prosecuted in a fast-track court," the CM added on 'X'.