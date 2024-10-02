Tributes Paid to Bapu by Gandhi's Great-Grandson and Maharashtra Congress

On the occasion of the 155th Gandhi Jayanti, Maharashtra Congress chief Ramesh Chennithala, along with Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi and other Congress leaders, visited Mani Bhawan, the iconic Mumbai residence where Mahatma Gandhi spent many years.
During the event, Ramesh Chennithala urged citizens to embrace the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, particularly in light of the "divisive agenda" being promoted in the country. "We have come to Mani Bhawan, where Gandhi Ji lived for 16-18 years. The world and the nation must advance by following his ideals. Every citizen should draw inspiration from Gandhi Ji and practice compassion and brotherhood," Chennithala stated. He also referenced the current missile attacks by Iran on Israel, emphasizing the need to follow Gandhi’s teachings of non-violence.
Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad echoed these sentiments while speaking to the media. "We paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on this occasion. We should follow his path of non-violence and compassion, especially as some are attempting to disrupt social harmony. A rally will be held at 3 PM to promote Gandhi's ideals. Communal harmony and women's safety should be prioritized," she said.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Congress President also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his Mumbai residence. In a post on X, he remarked, "Mahatma Gandhi’s life, which showed the world the path of peace and prosperity, remains a guiding example for every generation."
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also reflected on the Mahatma's lasting legacy. In her message on X, she highlighted Gandhi's travels across India and their significance. "Gandhi Ji believed that to truly understand the pain and suffering of our people, it is essential to be among them. He traveled extensively, from the Champaran Satyagraha to the Dandi March, and throughout his life, he averaged 18 kilometers of walking per day. In his lifetime, Bapu could have circled the earth twice."
Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule with utmost patience. This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947.