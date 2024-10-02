Tributes Paid to Bapu by Gandhi's Great-Grandson and Maharashtra Congress

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also reflected on the Mahatma's lasting legacy. In her message on X, she highlighted Gandhi's travels across India and their significance. "Gandhi Ji believed that to truly understand the pain and suffering of our people, it is essential to be among them. He traveled extensively, from the Champaran Satyagraha to the Dandi March, and throughout his life, he averaged 18 kilometers of walking per day. In his lifetime, Bapu could have circled the earth twice."