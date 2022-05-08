Tripura: 3 Forest Officials Injured In Attack By Timber Smugglers

Three forest department officials were injured in an attack by a group of timber smugglers in Tripura’s Khowai district on Saturday.

This incident took place late on Saturday night at the Shalbagan area alongside the Assam – Agartala National Highway under Mungiakami police station in the Khowai district.

A team of officials of the at Teliamura sub-divisional forest department raided a hideout of timber smugglers based on a tip-off.

The forest officials were met with a group of over 50 timber smugglers wielding weapons during the raid. Three officials were injured in the scuffle that broke out between the two parties.