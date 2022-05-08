Tripura: 3 Forest Officials Injured In Attack By Timber Smugglers

Three forest department officials were injured in an attack by a group of timber smugglers in Tripura’s Khowai district on Saturday.
This incident took place late on Saturday night at the Shalbagan area alongside the Assam – Agartala National Highway under Mungiakami police station in the Khowai district.
A team of officials of the at Teliamura sub-divisional forest department raided a hideout of timber smugglers based on a tip-off.
The forest officials were met with a group of over 50 timber smugglers wielding weapons during the raid. Three officials were injured in the scuffle that broke out between the two parties.
One of the officials, forest guard Shankar Gowala sustained serious injuries to the head. He was rushed to the Teliamura Hospital. After initial treatment, he was shifted to GB Hospital later.
Meanwhile, a police officer said, “The forest department has seized one vehicle that was being used for carrying the timbers and a motorcycle. The owner of the motorcycle has been identified. As soon as the FIR is lodged, we shall start an investigation.”
The officer further added that the seized vehicles were taken into custody by the Mungiakami police.