Tripura: 33% of Govt Jobs to be Reserved for Women, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that 33 percent of government jobs in Tripura will be reserved for women. He announced this on the occasion of International Women’s Day while addressing a public rally in Agartala on the completion of four years of the BJP government in the state.

Shah, while attacking the previous CPI-M government in Tripura said that Chief Minister Biplab Deb has put a complete stop to political killings in the state while the previous CPI-M government played Holi with opposition’s blood during their rule.

Shah further said, “Wherever there is Communist government, Holi is played with the blood of political opponents. But I can proudly say that our Chief Minister Biplab Deb has put a complete stop to the political killings in Tripura.”

He said, "Give BJP one more chance after it completes its tenure, we will make Tripura the number one state in the country."

According to Shah, CPI-M in Tripura ruled for 25 years in the name of poor but did nothing for their upliftment, reported ANI. He said, "For 25 years, the communists ruled here in the name of the poor. But did nothing for the poor."

Shah said the BJP freed Tripura from drugs and addiction. "After four years of the formation of BJP government, I can see that Tripura, which was earlier plagued with drugs and addiction, moving towards becoming self-reliant." He added that the BJP government has provided electricity to every poor in Tripura, the ANI report said.

"Earlier there used to be extremism, infiltration, bandh, tension, corruption in Tripura. PM Narendra Modi has made the entire North East a big hub of development, connectivity, infrastructure, sports, investment and organic farming by giving the form of 'Ashta Lakshmi'."

Speaking on the development, Shah said, "We will establish a National Forensic Science University at an expense of Rs 200 crores, for the youth of the state... the per-person income has increased by 13 per cent to Rs 1.30 lakh in only four years."

He said the government has completed dozens of road and railway schemes in Tripura.

