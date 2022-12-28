Tripura: BJP Legislator Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl Resigns from Assembly

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from Tripura Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl resigned from the Assembly on Wednesday just a few months ahead of the elections.

Speaking to the media, Hrangkhawl said that he resigned because of personal issues. However, he hinted that the actual reason will be shared soon.

He submitted his resignation before the Tripura Legislative Assembly secretary BP Karmakar as Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty was not available.

The BJP legislator was accompanied by Congress leader and former MLA Asish Kumar Saha along with other leaders. He is now expected to join Congress.

With his resignation, the total number of legislators resigning has reached to eight. Of them, five are from the BJP and three from IPFT.