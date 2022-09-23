EAM Jaishankar Meets Chinese Counterpart At BRICS Ministerial In US

After attacking China for blocking the designation of Pakistan-based terrorists in the relevant United Nations (UN) sanctions committee, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at a BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) ministerial meeting in New York.

The two leaders came face-to-face for a BRICS foreign ministers' meeting which was hosted by South Africa. The meeting also witnessed the presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. In the BRICS meeting, the ministers exchanged views on major global and regional issues on the United Nations (UN) agenda in the political, security, economic, financial and sustainable development spheres, as well as on intra-BRICS activities.

The ministers also discussed the possibilities for mutual support for their initiatives at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). They expressed support for the continued cooperation of BRICS members in areas of mutual interest, including through regular exchanges among their Permanent Missions to the UN.

Since its inception, BRICS, which added South Africa in 2011, has been united in calling for more representation of major emerging economies on the world's stage -- and against what it views as a disproportionate dominance of the Western powers. However there is the longstanding source of internal friction within BRICS remains unresolved while tensions between India and China, which in 2020 spiralled into a violent border clash. Critics say BRICS significance may be eroded when China violated two decades of agreements with India. BRICS went on life support in the Galwan Valley, not in New York.

Tanvi Madan, senior fellow in the foreign policy programme at Brookings Institution, said, "There's a chill between India and China not just due to the 2020 crisis, but also because of Indian concerns about Chinese actions in South Asia, in the Indo-Pacific, and in international institutions like the UNSC. It is only natural that that will affect groupings like BRICS in which both participate."