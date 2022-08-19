National

Tripura: BSF Jawan Martyred In Insurgent Attack Near Bangladesh Border

The deceased jawan has been identified as Grijesh Kumar Udday.
A BSF Jawan was killed on Friday during a violent shooting with suspected militant group in Tripura.

According to reports, the BSF jawan got in a fierce gun battle after being ambushed by suspected militant group National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) near India-Bangladesh border in Tripura.

Kumar was rushed to an Agartala-based ILS hospital for medical attention, however, he succumbed during treatment.

The martyred was posted in Simanapur 2 under Anandabazar police station in North Tripura.

Police said four bullets hit the paramilitary soldier’s body after the banned terror outfit group opened fired at him.

