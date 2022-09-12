Fans Wearing Indian Jersey Denied Entry at Asia Cup Final Match

Cricket fans who were wearing India jerseys alleged they were denied entry at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The fans went to watch Asia Cup 2022 final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan wearing India jerseys when they were not allowed to enter.

Team India was knocked out of the final after suffering defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage for the multi-nation tournament.

However, the cricket fans bought tickets for the finale to witness the finals between the two teams. They were stopped by security for wearing Indian jerseys.

It may be noted that Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in the final to clinch the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. The two standout teams of the tournament faced off in the final event being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).