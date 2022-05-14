National

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Resigns

Deb made the announcement having met with the governor at the Raj Bhavan today.
Chief minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb today tendered his resignation
Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said that he has submitted his resignation to Governor S N Arya. His resignation comes a year ahead of polls in the state.

Deb made the announcement after having met with the Governor at the Raj Bhavan today.

Speaking to PTI, he said, “Party wants me to work to strengthen the organization.”

His resignation comes amid reports of hidden conflicts with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Tripura state unit.

According to reports, the BJP legislature party in Tripura will meet later today to elect the new leader for the state.

Senior party leaders Bhupender Yadav and Vinod Tawde will act as the observers for the election of the legislature party leader. They are already in Tripura for it.

Apart from them, BJP’s state in-charge Vinod Sonkar will also attend the meeting.

