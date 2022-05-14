Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Resigns

Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said that he has submitted his resignation to Governor S N Arya. His resignation comes a year ahead of polls in the state.

Deb made the announcement after having met with the Governor at the Raj Bhavan today.

Speaking to PTI, he said, “Party wants me to work to strengthen the organization.”

His resignation comes amid reports of hidden conflicts with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Tripura state unit.