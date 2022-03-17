Tripura CM Chairs Pre-Budget Session Meeting

Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb chaired a pre-budget session meeting with the state cabinet ministers and the MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) on Wednesday.

The Chief Minster took to his official Twitter handle and said, "Chaired a pre-budget session meeting with the ministers and BJP-IPFT MLAs today. Had a detailed deliberation on House's strategy for the upcoming budget session."