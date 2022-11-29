Tripura CM Inaugurates State's First Film and Television Institute

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha inaugurated the state’s first Film and Television Institute (TFTI) at Nazrul Kalakshetra complex in Agartala.

The institute has been launched in collaboration with the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) of Kolkata.

Speaking at the occasion, Manik Saha said, “Tripura’s indigenous and talented youths will benefit through the state’s first Film and Television Institute launched in collaboration with Kolkata’s SRFTI.”

“Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have a history of filmmaking and the talents of the region are looking for institutional support as it’s difficult for many of them to use the production and post-production facilities in Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. The films of Manipur and Assam, the other northeastern states, have already found a space on the global platform," he further said.