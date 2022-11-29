Tripura CM Inaugurates State's First Film and Television Institute

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha inaugurated the state’s first Film and Television Institute (TFTI) at Nazrul Kalakshetra complex in Agartala.
The institute has been launched in collaboration with the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) of Kolkata.
Speaking at the occasion, Manik Saha said, “Tripura’s indigenous and talented youths will benefit through the state’s first Film and Television Institute launched in collaboration with Kolkata’s SRFTI.”
“Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have a history of filmmaking and the talents of the region are looking for institutional support as it’s difficult for many of them to use the production and post-production facilities in Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. The films of Manipur and Assam, the other northeastern states, have already found a space on the global platform," he further said.
While speaking on the importance of films, deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma who was also present at the occasion said, “Culture of any state could be highlighted through films and expressed hopeful that Tripura could earn name in film industry or Bollywood in future.”
The institute will initially start with four short-term courses including screen acting, film appreciation and production management along with news reporting, anchoring and newsroom automation.
The state government has allocated Rs 5.76 crores for the institute. The government would also bear 90 percent of the course fee while students would bear the remaining 10 per cent fee.
Notably, a total of 47 students took admission to the institute this year.