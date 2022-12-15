8 Assam Youths Conferred ‘Young Talent Artists Award 2021-22’

A total of 8 artists from Assam have been conferred the Young Talent Artists Award for the year 2021-22.

The artists who have been awarded are Minanka Deka and Roshan Haque for Mime, Arinjita Bora for traditional music, Nishant Malla Buzarbarua for painting, Shibangi Ratna Baruah and NoopurTalukda for Sattriya dance, Hirakjyoti Sarma for folk music and Dipjyoti Bora for cane and bamboo craft.

A meeting of the selection committee was held on November 30 at the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) in Guwahati to select the artists for the awards.

The NEZCC received 73 applications from all northeastern states. After through scrutiny of all applications, the committee selected 24 talented artists for the awards.

The award was introduced by the Union Ministry of Culture in the year 2003 to encourage and recognize young talents in various fields of folk art in the age group of 18 to 30 years.

The applications received at the NEZCC forwarded by the respective States Department of Art and Culture was placed before the Panel of Expert Committee for selection.

The award consists of Rs 20,000 cash and a certificate. The awards will be distributed to the awardees at a special award ceremony.