Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam on Friday caught the Controller of Legal Metrology in Assam accepting bribe.

Sachindra Nath Baishya, ALMS, Controller, Legal Metrology, Assam was caught red-handed today while accepting Rs 25,000 in bribe that he had earlier demanded.

According to reports, he was caught during a raid at the office of the Legal Metrology in Guwahati's Ram Krishna Mission Road.