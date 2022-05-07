Tripura Congress Demands CM Biplab Deb’s Resignation

The Tripura Congress has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for the total failure of the government to bring peace in the state. The congress alleged that complete lawlessness prevails in the state and the police administration has also failed to discharge their duties.

This comes after the recent attacks on Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman in last couple of months.

In a press conference in Agartala, Barman accused the Biplab Deb-led BJP government in Tripura and said that under the BJP government’s regime, anarchy has been established and it is all because the ruling party has lost public support. He said, “Ultimately, the saffron party leaders rely on the anti-social elements which lead to problems faced by the common masses.”

Barman further said, “I was being attacked on February 26 followed by the attack on Congress Bhavan and later on the attack was constituted on May 1 last targeting me. All these attacks took place when Biplab Deb was outside the state. This is evident that I have become a political threat to many people. I feel Biplab Deb should be held responsible if I am killed in such an attack”.

“Not only this, common masses lost their way due to terror and normal livelihood stagnated. The CM of the state is having fun,” he further said.

Speaking about the demand for resignation of Biplab Deb, Barman said, “It is a wake-up call for DGP, ADGP, IG Law and Order and SP of the Home department to save the common people. Show respect to the uniform that you all are wearing and don’t indulge in anti-social elements.”

Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman his security staff and driver sustained injuries when a group of miscreants attacked them outside the residence of advocate Somik Deb at Agartala on May 1.

