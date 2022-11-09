Tripura: Mevar Kumar Jamatia Resigns as IPFT MLA

MLA of the ruling BJP-led coalition partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IFPT), Mevar Kumar Jamatia has resigned from the state assembly.

He submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker and has expressed his intention to join The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) headed by Pradyot Kishore Debbarman.

However, he has not cited any reason for tendering his resignation.

Jamatia is the third MLA of the IPFT to resign ahead of next year’s assembly elections in the Northeastern state.

Before him, IPFT MLAs Brishaketu Debbarma and Dhananjoy Tripura had quit the Assembly and the party before joining the TIPRA.

Mevar Kumar Jamatia was elected from the Asharambari Assembly constituency in Khowai district in the 2018 Assembly elections.

With Jamatia’s resignation, the IPFT’s tally in the assembly went down to five.

Speaking to media persons, Jamatia said, “Today, I met speaker Ratan Chakraborty and submitted my resignation. For the past four years, I was the minister for Tribal Welfare, Forest and Fisheries but could not meet the aspirations of the people, and it that prompted me to take the decision."